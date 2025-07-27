Former Congress MP Reacts Over India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash; BCCI Faces Massive Backlash On Social Media

Hyderabad: An upcoming India-Pakistan clash scheduled in the Asia Cup 2025 has stirred a controversy. Former Congress MP Mohammad Azharuddin has also spoken on the issue, opining that the two nations should not engage against each other in international events if they are not playing bilateral series as well.

Azharuddin’s take on the whole matter

India will be up against Pakistan on September 14, according to the Asia Cup 2025 schedule, providing the spectators with a mouthwatering clash. The match scheduled four months after the Pahalgam terror attack has triggered a call for consistent boycott of arch-rivals even in sports.

Azharuddin has expressed a strong opinion on being consistent regarding not playing against Pakistan.

"My stand is that if you are not playing bilateral events, then you should not play international events either. But whatever the government and the board decide will happen,” he said to the media.

Outrage erupts over social media

Several social media users have reacted to the scheduling of the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. The social media platforms were flooded with reactions after the schedule was announced, calling the Indian cricket board 'insensitive' after the schedule was out.

Pahalgam terror attack and cancellation of India-Pakistan match in WCL

26 people had died on April 22 in an attack carried out by terrorists from Pakistan. Indian armed forces reacted with precision strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It resulted in an escalation in a tense border situation.

Recently, the India-Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends was cancelled after some of the Indian players - Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Shikhar Dhawan - pulled out from the contest, citing the Pahalgam terror attack as the reason.