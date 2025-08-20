Mohamed Salah Creates History; Becomes First Footballer To Achieve This Unique Feat

Hyderabad: Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah inked history on Tuesday by winning the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Men's Player of the Year award. He bagged the award for the third time, becoming the first player to do so.

The 33-year-old Egyptian footballing star played a key role in Liverpool’s title run last season. He finished as the top scorer in the league with 29 goals and also registered 18 assists. Thanks to his remarkable performances, he beat competition from Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes, Reds team-mate Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice to bag the award.

Salah creates history

Since the PFA footballer of the year award started in 1973-74, Salah is the only footballer to win it thrice. He has won the award in 2017-18, 2021-22 and 2024-25. Six players have won the award two times and the list includes the likes of Mark Hughes (1988-89, 1990-91), Alan Shearer (1994-95, 1996-97), Thierry Henry (2002-03, 2003-04), Cristiano Ronaldo (2006-07, 2007-08), Gareth Bale (2011-12, 2012-13) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20, 2020-21).

Notably, he has also claimed the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Salah expressed joy after winning the prestigious award.

"Of course, I wanted to be a football player and I wanted to be famous and provide for my family, but you don't think about the big stuff when you are still in Egypt. "When you grow, you start to see things differently, and you start to have ambition, and you start to see the bigger picture."

Morgan Rogers wins the Young Player of the Year award

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers won the Young Player of the Year award. He became the fifth player from Aston Villa to win the award after Andy Gray, Gary Shaw, Ashley Young and James Milner.

Rogers featured in 54 matches across the competition throughout the season, scoring 14 goals and playing a crucial role in helping the club finish sixth in the English Premier League. He also made a significant contribution to the team’s Champions League quarterfinal run and the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The 23-year-old arrived at the club from Middlesbrough in February 2024 for a value of around 15 million. He also made his debut for the England national side against Greece, earning six international caps so far.