Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / sports

‘Tell Us How He Died’: Mohamed Slalah Tears Into UEFA After Their Post On Palestinian Pele’s Death

Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah has slammed UEFA over their tribute to Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid.

Mohammed Salah Slams UEFA
Mohamed Salah (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 10, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Star Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has slammed UEFA for their social media post in honour of Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid after his death. The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) announced on Thursday, August 7, that Obeid was killed in an Israeli attack in the Southern Gaza Strip.

The 41-year-old, who was also known as the Pele of Palestinian football, according to the PFA, scored more than 100 goals throughout his career, which included two international goals from 24 fixtures. The UEFA wrote a statement on social media paying tribute to Obeid.

"Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the 'Palestinian Pel'. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times," read the statement from UEFA.

Salah slams UEFA

Salah retweeted the same and asked UEFA to provide the details of the circumstances in which the star footballer died.

"Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?" tweeted Salah in response to UEFA.

UEFA are yet to make any comment on the tweet by Salah. The Liverpool star has constantly vouched for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza as Israel continued to be engaged in a war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

PFA post on Facebook

PFA in their post on the social media handle called Al-Obeid proves that joy can flourish in the hearts of people despite hardship.

"Proof of the joy that can flourish in the hearts of people despite hardship. He gave his talent and dedication to the children of Gaza and gave their dreams a hope to blossom despite the suffering," the statement read.

"His death is a great loss to the world of football and to everyone who recognises the power of sport to unite people."

PFA also revealed that around 325 players, coaches, administrators, referees and club board members in the Palestinian Soccer Community have died in the Israeli-Hamas conflict since October 2023.

Hyderabad: Star Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has slammed UEFA for their social media post in honour of Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid after his death. The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) announced on Thursday, August 7, that Obeid was killed in an Israeli attack in the Southern Gaza Strip.

The 41-year-old, who was also known as the Pele of Palestinian football, according to the PFA, scored more than 100 goals throughout his career, which included two international goals from 24 fixtures. The UEFA wrote a statement on social media paying tribute to Obeid.

"Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the 'Palestinian Pel'. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times," read the statement from UEFA.

Salah slams UEFA

Salah retweeted the same and asked UEFA to provide the details of the circumstances in which the star footballer died.

"Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?" tweeted Salah in response to UEFA.

UEFA are yet to make any comment on the tweet by Salah. The Liverpool star has constantly vouched for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza as Israel continued to be engaged in a war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

PFA post on Facebook

PFA in their post on the social media handle called Al-Obeid proves that joy can flourish in the hearts of people despite hardship.

"Proof of the joy that can flourish in the hearts of people despite hardship. He gave his talent and dedication to the children of Gaza and gave their dreams a hope to blossom despite the suffering," the statement read.

"His death is a great loss to the world of football and to everyone who recognises the power of sport to unite people."

PFA also revealed that around 325 players, coaches, administrators, referees and club board members in the Palestinian Soccer Community have died in the Israeli-Hamas conflict since October 2023.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PALESTINIAN FOOTBALL SELECTIONLIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUBPELE OF PALESTINE FOOTBALLMOHAMED SALAH SLAMS UEFA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.