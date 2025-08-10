ETV Bharat / sports

‘Tell Us How He Died’: Mohamed Slalah Tears Into UEFA After Their Post On Palestinian Pele’s Death

Hyderabad: Star Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has slammed UEFA for their social media post in honour of Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid after his death. The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) announced on Thursday, August 7, that Obeid was killed in an Israeli attack in the Southern Gaza Strip.

The 41-year-old, who was also known as the Pele of Palestinian football, according to the PFA, scored more than 100 goals throughout his career, which included two international goals from 24 fixtures. The UEFA wrote a statement on social media paying tribute to Obeid.

"Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the 'Palestinian Pel'. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times," read the statement from UEFA.

Salah slams UEFA

Salah retweeted the same and asked UEFA to provide the details of the circumstances in which the star footballer died.

"Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?" tweeted Salah in response to UEFA.