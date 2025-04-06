MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Sets Eyes On Another Inter Miami Record; Likely To Surpass Former Argentine Teammate

Florida: Rewriting the record books has become a new normal for the star Argentine football player Lionel Messi. The 37-year-old can write his name in the Inter Miami record books in the club’s MLS fixture on Monday. He will have an opportunity to surpass his former national teammate, Gonzalo Higuain.

The previous weekend, Messi scored a brace in Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union, scoring his 23rd goal for the franchise in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Add 20 assists to it and Messi has contributed with 43 goals for the club, which makes him a joint leader along with Higuain in the list of highest goal-scorers for Inter Miami.

The efficiency of the former Barcelona legend can be highlighted from the fact that it took Messi only 28 appearances since joining the club in 2023 to reach the landmark of 43 goals. On the other hand, it took 67 matches for Higuain to score 43 goals.

Inter Miami will take on Toronto FC in their next fixture and Messi will have a chance to ink his name in the record books.

Messi has scored 855 goals so far for both club and country. He is also the only player across the globe to win six European Golden Shoes. Also, he won eight Ballon d’Or awards which are the most by any player.

Messi was out with an injury and missed Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers during the international break, but he returned from the injury in Inter Miami’s last fixture against Philadelphia Union.