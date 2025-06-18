MLC 2025 : Glenn Maxwell Equals Rohit Sharma’s Feat With Blistering Century

Hyderabad: Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell wreaked havoc on Wednesday in the ongoing edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) on while playing for Washington Freedom against the Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Oakland Coliseum, California. He reached to his eighth century with a knock of 106 runs from 48 deliveries and levelled game’s greats including Rohit Sharma And Jos Buttler.

Coming in to bat at number six, Maxwell started dominating the proceedings after setting his eye in. His knock was laced with two boundaries and 13 sixes as he took full innings of control. The ultra-aggressive innings from the Aussie all-rounder reignited memories of his World Cup performance against Afghanistan where he hit a century against Afghanistan despite getting injured.

The 36-year-old has now equalled the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, and fellow Australians Aaron Finch, Michael Klinger, and David Warner for the fourth-most T20 hundreds. Chris Gayle at the top of the list of the batters with most T20 centuries (22) by a wide margin.

Thanks to Maxwell’s heroics, Washington Freedom posted 208/5 on the scoreboard. The bowlers produced a clinical effort winning the fixture by 113 runs. Jack Edwards and Mitchell Owen took three wickets each and played a key role to wrap the Los Angeles innings on just 95 runs.

Maxwell reflected on his knock and acknowledged the support from head coach Ricky Ponting.

"Sometimes things don't go your way; you just need time to find your rhythm. I've let Ricky (Ponting) down in a couple of tournaments. I even missed out on playing for Punjab toward the end of the IPL," Maxwell admitted.

"Playing under Ricky, we hopefully have a chance to add to last year's trophy. We tried to stick to that 6 to 8 metre length. Chopping and changing the bowlers helped as well. Netravalkar did well. Adair did well in his first game. You just have to adapt. The attitude in the group has been outstanding," he added.

Washington Freedom will next play against MI New York on June 22.