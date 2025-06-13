MLC 2025 : Finn Allen Surpass Chris Gayle’s World Record With Six-Hitting Prowess During 151-Run Knock

Hyderabad: New Zealand opener Finn Allen inked carnage in the opening game of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season by owning the record of hitting most sixes in a T20 innings. He scripted the record while representing the San Francisco Unicorns against the Washington Freedom at the Oakland Coliseum on Friday.

Allen smashed 19 maximums to complete 150 in just 49 deliveries, the fastest in T20 cricket. With his feat of smacking 19 sixes, he broke the previous record of Chris Gayle and Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan of 18 sixes each to script the new world record of most sixes in a men’s T20 innings.

Batting first, Allen hammered the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground. He cruised 40 runs off 14 balls inside the powerplay with five sixes. He upped his ante after completing his half-century in just 20 deliveries. He also reached the fastest MLC century by reaching the hundred in 34 deliveries and also the quickest century in the shortest format by a New Zealand batter.

Unicorns finished the first innings with a score of 269/5 on the board in the first innings, posting the highest-ever men’s T20 total in the United States.

Allen’s history with records

Allen has amassed more than 4100 T20 runs across 151 innings with a strike rate of 173.27. His strike rate is the best amongst all batters who have aggregated at least 1,000 runs. In January 2024, he played a knock of 137 runs from 62 balls against Pakistan and surpassed Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai to script the record of most sixes (16) scored by a single player in a T20I innings.

Allen was signed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) four years ago as a replacement player before signing up for the IPL 2022 auction. Allen was listed a base price of ₹2 Crore at the mega auction, but he got no takers in the bidding process.