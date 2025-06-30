MLC 2025: Faf Du Plessis Scripts World Record; Surpasses Pakistan’s Babar Azam

Hyderabad: In a high-stakes clash between MI New York and the Texas Super Kings of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. South African batter Faf du Plessis grabbed all the limelight with a stellar performance in the fixture.

The 40-year-old veteran smashed 103 runs from just 53 deliveries, laced with five boundaries and nine sixes and gave TSK an edge in the encounter. It marked Du Plessis’ second century of the season, as his previous one in the tournament came against San Francisco Unicorns.

Records made by Du Plessis

The South African batter scripted multiple records during his stay at the crease. He became the first cricketer to score two centuries after turning 40 and showed his fitness and extreme dominance on the global stage. Also, it was his eighth century as T20 captain, and he topped an elite list.

Du Plessis overtook Babar Azam (7) and Australia's Michael Klinger (7) in the list of captains with the most centuries in T20 cricket. He has also inked a record in the MLC history, owning the record of most centuries (3) in the tournament. He surpassed Finn Allen, who had scored two centuries in the tournament.

Texas Super Kings won by 39 runs

Batting first, Texas Super Kings posted a total of 223/4 riding on Faf du Plessis’ century. Donovan Ferreira also chipped in with a knock of 53 runs from just 20 deliveries, laced with five sixes. George Linde and Rushil Ugarkar picked up two wickets each.

Chasing a target of 224, MI New York batters struggled to complete the chase. Kieron Pollard was the lone warrior for the side as he played a knock of 70 runs from just 39 balls laced with five sixes. Akeal Hosein was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for the bowling side, while Nandre Burger and Marcus Stoinis picked up a couple of wickets each.