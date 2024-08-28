MLB Star Danny Jansen Scripts Never-seen-before Record; Becomes First To Play For Both Teams In Same Match

Hyderabad: USA’s Major League Baseball catcher achieved a rare feat by becoming the first player to play for both teams in the same match. The never-seen-before record started when Jansen was batting for the Toronto Blue Jays on 26 June against the Boston Red Sox. Midway, the fixture was suspended due to the interference of rain.

A month later, the 29-year-old catcher was traded to the Red Sox. Although he didn’t feature in some of the next matches for the team the trade pitted him against his former side in the rain-suspended game. The suspended fixture was played on August 26 as a split doubleheader. Jansen’s reaction after achieving the feat was surprising.

"Honestly, when I heard about it, I didn't think I would be the first. The game has been around for so long. It's one of those oddities that happen in this sport. It's extremely rare and cool," he added.

So far in his career, Jansen has appeared in 13 encounters for the Red Sox, batting .257 with a .794 OPS. Also, he has hit two home runs and five RBIs. For Toronto, he has played 61 games and has compiled a .212 batting average including six home runs and 18 RBI.

Jansen has also revealed that he will give a jersey to the National Baseball Hall Of Fame. Also, he will give the lineup card from the Blue Jays-Red Sox matchup which has become a part of the history books.