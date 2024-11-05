24 Players, 3 Clubs and 3 Club Officials Banned for 3 Years by Mizoram Football Association

Hyderabad: The Mizoram Football Association (MFA) has banned 3 clubs, 24 players and 3 club officials for three years for alleged match-fixing in a recently-held competition in the 11th edition of the Mizoram Premier League (MPL).

The Three clubs are Sihphir Venghlun FC, FC Bethlehem, and Ramhlun Athletic FC along with three match officials for allegedly manipulating the outcome of matches of the ongoing competition. The Mizoram Football Association imposed life bans on two players, five-year bans on four players, three-year bans on 10 footballers, and one-year bans on eight men.

"It has come to the notice of the Mizoram Football Association, after investigations with local law enforcement agencies that certain clubs, officials and players in the recently concluded MPL-11 had indulged in acts of corruption, for which they have been penalized after careful deliberations," the state football body said in a statement.

"These activities involving a few miscreants represent a severe breach of our values, undermine the integrity of our sport and disrespect the fans who passionately support Mizoram Football," read the MFA statement.

"Due to these findings, we have imposed strict penalties on those involved. We also assure stakeholders that clubs found to be complicit in these activities will face sanctions affecting their participation in future competitions, and players and officials implicated will be subject to suspensions and other disciplinary measures deemed appropriate by the MFA," it added in the statement.

All three clubs are part of the top state league and Sihphir finished among the top four, losing in the semi-final to Aizwal FC who eventually won the championship.

The MFA said, "We call upon football fans, partners, and the broader football community to stand with us as we address this challenging chapter."

The association acknowledged that the scandal could damage the league's reputation and stressed its commitment to moving forward with transparency and integrity