Mitchell Starc Retires From T20 Internationals To Focus On Test Cricket

Hyderabad: Australia’s left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has retired from T20Is to prioritise Australia’s heavy Test schedule for the next year and the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 35-year-old was part of the Australian team that won the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE. He played his last T20I against India in June 2024 in the World Cup. Starc picked 79 wickets from 65 matches while playing for Australia in the shortest format. He is currently at second place in terms of most wickets for Australia after Adam Zampa.

Test cricket will be a priority

Starc said that the Test cricket will be his highest priority always.

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," Starc said. "I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way.

He also added that he is looking forward to the Indian Test tour and the ODI World Cup 2027.

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns," Starc said. "It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament."

Australia’s schedule till 2027

Australia have a packed Test schedule from mid-2026, which includes a home series against Bangladesh, a tour to South Africa, a four-match series against New Zealand, and five Tests in India in January 2027. They will then play the one-off 150th anniversary match against England and then the away Ashes in 2027.

Starc’s announcement to step away from the format comes after Australia unveiled their squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand scheduled to be played in early October.

Australia T20I squad for New Zealand series

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa