Big Blow For Delhi Capitals! Franchise To Miss Star Overseas Player For Remainder Of IPL 2025

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals have suffered major setbacks with their key overseas players set to miss the remainder of the IPL 2025. The tournament is set to restart from Saturday after being suspended for one week. The league will resume once again after it was halted due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. However, Delhi Capitals will miss the spearhead of the pace unit, Mitchell Starc as he has decided against returning to India for the remainder of the competition.

Starc has informed the franchise that he will not return for the rest of the matches. Notably, the Australian pacer has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with 14 wickets from 11 matches. His absence means that he will get a long window to prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa which is to be played from June 11.

There is also uncertainty around Faf du Plessis’s presence for the remainder of the tournament as he is yet to confirm his participation according to media reports. The veteran batter scored two fifties across six innings and amassed a total of 168 runs with an average of 28 before the league was suspended. Donovan Ferreira, who played just one game this season as an Impact Player will also not be returning to India.

Jake Fraser-McGurk won’t be returning to India and the franchise has already named Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as his replacement. But, his presence is also under doubt due to national duty as Bangladesh is set to play a couple of matches against UAE and a series against Pakistan in the upcoming days.

The remainder of the competition is set to start from May 17 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.