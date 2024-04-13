Mitchell Marsh Returns To Australia To Treat Hamstring Tear

Mitchell Marsh returned to Australia to get a treatment for tear in right hamstring.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned to his country to get treatment for a tear in his right hamstring. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the decision was taken after a consultation with team management.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals have suffered a major setback as their Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home to undergo treatment for a tear in his right hamstring. Marsh, who is set to be named Australia's captain for the T20 World Cup in June, was recalled after consultations with the Delhi team management, according to ESPNCricinfo.

However, a final call on his availability for the remainder of the season is yet to be taken. Marsh last played against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3 and missed their previous two outings against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Marsh's top score this season has only been 23 versus Rajasthan Royals, which DC won by 12 runs. He got out for a duck in their 106-run defeat against KKR. Marsh has been on a roll across formats for the Kangaroos, leading to him winning the Allan Border Medal for the most outstanding male Australian cricketer of the year.

Since January 2023, the 32-year-old has scored 1,954 international runs in 38 outings at an average of 50.10, including three centuries, besides also taking 10 wickets. Other than Marsh, DC are also concerned with veteran Aussie opener David Warner's availability for their Wednesday's away fixture against Gujarat Titans.

Warner hurt his finger while attempting a catch against LSG on Friday. He reportedly had swelling in his finger and underwent scans upon the team's arrival in Ahmedabad.

