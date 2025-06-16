Mitchell Johnson Questions Josh Hazlewood’s IPL Participation After Australia’s WTC Defeat

Hyderabad: Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has expressed his disappointment over Josh Hazlewood’s decision to return to the delayed 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His move to skip preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa has been questioned by Johnson.

There were media reports that Hazlewood is unlikely to join the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad for the playoffs of the IPL 2025 after the tournament was postponed due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. There were some concerns around his injury but he returned to India for the remainder of the tournament.

However, the Australian team had started practicing for the WTC final which was to be held from June 11.

Former Australian left-arm seamer Mitchell Johnson has lashed out at Hazlewood for giving priority to IPL in his column in the West Australian.

"We've seen concerns about Hazlewood's fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritise returning to the delayed Indian Premier League over his national team preparations raised eyebrows," he wrote.

"Our successful 'big four' bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon can't be taken for granted as a lock going forward either. If veteran players are sticking around just for the Ashes as a send-off, it does beg the question of whether that's the right mindset. It's crucial that we embrace the future and build confidence in selecting our next Test players," added Johnson.

In the IPL 2025, the right-arm Australian pacer picked 22 wickets but he wasn’t up to the mark in the WTC final managing to pick only two wickets across both the innings. The team lost a thrilling fixture to South Africa by five wickets at the iconic Lord’s stadium as Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram played a crucial role in helping them cross the finish line.