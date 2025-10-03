ETV Bharat / sports

Olympic Medalist Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver Medal At World Weightlifting Championships

After winning the gold medal in the 2017 edition in Anaheim, California, Chanu ensured a podium finish in the competition. Notably, Chanu had lifted the same weight of 199 kg but had finished fourth in the Summer Games.

Hyderabad: India’s Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu secured her third podium finish at the QWorld Weightlifting Championships, clinching the silver medal with a total lift of 199 kg in the 48 kg category in Førde, Norway. Chanu, who took part in the World Championships for the first time in three years, lifted 84 kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk. While she finished in second place, defending champion Ri Song-gum of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea won the gold medal.

Chanu had a strong start in the snatch with a successful lift of 84 kg. However, she was not able to lift 87 kg successfully in two tries. The 31-year-old now had to lift in excess of 110 kg and push towards a total of around 200. She stepped up in the clean and jerk opening with 109 kg and followed it up with 112 kg in the second attempt. In his third attempt, he successfully lifted 115 kg.

Overall, Chanu took his medal count in the World Games to 14. He has an Olympic silver in Tokyo in 2021, three in Commonwealth Games (Gold in 2018, 2022, Silver in 2014), five in Commonwealth Championships (four Gold and one Silver), a bronze in Asian Championships in 2020 and a Gold in South Asian Games in 2016.

Ri Song-gum performed a lift of 213kg (91kg+122kg) to finish at the top of the podium to win gold for the second time in a row. She also broke the clean and jerk world record with the 122kg lift. Thanyathon Sukcharoen was in third position with a lift of 198kg (88kg+110kg) to win a bronze medal.