Olympic Medalist Mirabai Chanu Elected As Chairperson Of Indian Weightlifting Federation’s Athletes Commission

Hyderabad: Tokyo Olympic Games silver medalist Mirabai Chanu was elected as the chairperson of the Indian Weightlifting Federation's Athletes Commission. Chanu expressed that he looks at the role as an opportunity to uphold the voice of fellow weightlifters.

"I express my immense gratitude to the Indian Weightlifting Federation for electing me as the Chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the federation. The opportunity to represent and uphold the voice of fellow weightlifters is a matter of great pride for me," Mirabai, the Tokyo medallist, said in a release.

"I pledge to take the responsibilities that come with the role seriously. I will work towards spreading the athletes' voice and viewpoints across all key channels to ensure we can continue to focus on the sport without being distracted by external factors," she added.

The 30-year-old is only the second Indian weightlifter to win a medal at the Olympic Games. She finished at second place on the podium in Tokyo 2020 after lifting a total weight of 210 kg. However, she missed out on a medal in the Paris Games and attributed the reason to weakness during her menstrual cycle.

Mirabai has won the Commonwealth Games gold medals in the 2018 and 2022 editions. She has also won a gold medal in the World Championships 2017 and a silver in 2022. She has also won three golds and a silver in the Commonwealth Championships. The only medal missing from her trophy cabinet is an Asian Games medal.