ETV Bharat / sports

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch Boxing Bout In India?

Boxing fans will witness a thrilling showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul and the duo had an intense face-off before the fight.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul live stream
File Photo: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Mike Tyson is all set to make his retirement comeback and that too against Jake Paul in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout will be held at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It was a dramatic weight-in before the bout as Tyson slapped Jake. The 58-year-old weighed 103.6 Kg while his opponent weighed 102.9 kg.

Tyson has a record of 50-6 which includes 44 knockouts. However, he hasn’t fought a professional bout in the last 19 years. Jake, on the other hand, has a 9-1 record.

Ahead of the match, Jack said that the spectators would be rooting against him and that’s great for the sport of boxing.

"I think they're beloved fans of Mike Tyson. And I'm the new kid on the block, the disrupter, loudmouth, polarizing figure. And I've built my career as the heel. Naturally, people want to root against me, and that's great for the sport of boxing,” he said while speaking to reporters.

"I've been through so many ups and downs since my last fight with Kevin McBride. I've been in rehab. I've been in prison, been locked up. Never in a million years did I believe I'd be doing this."

Paul will receive 40 million USD for the fight while Tyson will get USD 20 million.

Here are the details for the live streaming of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match

When is the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match taking place?

The highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match will be held on November 16 at 6:30 AM IST.

What will be the venue for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match will be played at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match in India?

The live telecast of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul will not be available in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout?

The live streaming of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing fixture will be available on Netflix for the viewers.

Hyderabad: Mike Tyson is all set to make his retirement comeback and that too against Jake Paul in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout will be held at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It was a dramatic weight-in before the bout as Tyson slapped Jake. The 58-year-old weighed 103.6 Kg while his opponent weighed 102.9 kg.

Tyson has a record of 50-6 which includes 44 knockouts. However, he hasn’t fought a professional bout in the last 19 years. Jake, on the other hand, has a 9-1 record.

Ahead of the match, Jack said that the spectators would be rooting against him and that’s great for the sport of boxing.

"I think they're beloved fans of Mike Tyson. And I'm the new kid on the block, the disrupter, loudmouth, polarizing figure. And I've built my career as the heel. Naturally, people want to root against me, and that's great for the sport of boxing,” he said while speaking to reporters.

"I've been through so many ups and downs since my last fight with Kevin McBride. I've been in rehab. I've been in prison, been locked up. Never in a million years did I believe I'd be doing this."

Paul will receive 40 million USD for the fight while Tyson will get USD 20 million.

Here are the details for the live streaming of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match

When is the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match taking place?

The highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match will be held on November 16 at 6:30 AM IST.

What will be the venue for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match will be played at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match in India?

The live telecast of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul will not be available in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout?

The live streaming of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing fixture will be available on Netflix for the viewers.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MIKE TYSONJAKE PAULMIKE TYSON VS JAKE PAUL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.