Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch Boxing Bout In India?

Hyderabad: Mike Tyson is all set to make his retirement comeback and that too against Jake Paul in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout will be held at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It was a dramatic weight-in before the bout as Tyson slapped Jake. The 58-year-old weighed 103.6 Kg while his opponent weighed 102.9 kg.
Tyson has a record of 50-6 which includes 44 knockouts. However, he hasn’t fought a professional bout in the last 19 years. Jake, on the other hand, has a 9-1 record.
Ahead of the match, Jack said that the spectators would be rooting against him and that’s great for the sport of boxing.
"I think they're beloved fans of Mike Tyson. And I'm the new kid on the block, the disrupter, loudmouth, polarizing figure. And I've built my career as the heel. Naturally, people want to root against me, and that's great for the sport of boxing,” he said while speaking to reporters.
MIKE TYSON HITS JAKE PAUL AT THE WEIGH IN
"I've been through so many ups and downs since my last fight with Kevin McBride. I've been in rehab. I've been in prison, been locked up. Never in a million years did I believe I'd be doing this."
Paul will receive 40 million USD for the fight while Tyson will get USD 20 million.
Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul.
Here are the details for the live streaming of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match
When is the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match taking place?
The highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match will be held on November 16 at 6:30 AM IST.
What will be the venue for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match?
The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match will be played at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match in India?
The live telecast of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul will not be available in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout?
The live streaming of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing fixture will be available on Netflix for the viewers.