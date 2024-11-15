Watch: Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul During Final Face-Off Ahead Of Their Highly Anticipated Bout

Hyderabad: Mike Tyson’s much-awaited fight against Jake Paul wll be played on November 16, but ahead of their clash, the duo had a controversial weight-in. During the weigh-in, Jake attempted to irritate the veteran boxer and got a fiery response from his opponent.

In a battle of generations, veteran Tyson will take on Jake in Texas, United States. While Tyson is 58 years old, his rival is half his age at 27. The American boxing heavyweight will be returning to the ring after 19 years and that makes the clash more interesting. Jake is on a solid run since starting in 2018 with a record of 10-1. The bout between the two will have eight rounds of two minutes each. The fighters will wear heavier 14-ounce gloves which will be 4 ounces heavier than the normal gloves.

Tyson slaps Jake Paul

During the weigh-in, the two boxers were seen getting into an altercation and Jake was constantly trying to irritate his opponent. Mike got agitated and slapped him in the face. The two had to be separated by their teams to calm down the matter. Tyson barely spoke to Jake and fired a warning before the bout saying “Talking's over.”

Jake Paul's reaction after the incident

Jake opined that Mike Tyson is an angry little elf.

"I didn't even feel it -- he's angry. He's an angry little elf...cute slap buddy. He must die,” he further remarked.

Ahead of the fight, Tyson said that he is ready for the showdown between the two.

"I'm doing well. I'm just looking forward to the fight. Really looking forward to it. When you think about it, regardless of me being how old I am, this guy only has 10 fights. If I see this fight 10% of what I was, he only has 10 fights. He couldn't match that. And that’s being sincere. If I’m 10%, he can’t match it," he said.