ETV Bharat / sports

‘Almost Died In June’; Mike Tyson Recalls Health Battle After Bout With Jake Paul

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson took to X after his bout against Jake Paul and revealed that he had almost died in June.

Jake Paul won against Mike Tyson
File Photo: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 58 seconds ago

Hyderabad: Legendary boxer Mike Tyson opened up on his struggles in the lead-up to the bout with Jake Paul. The fight was originally scheduled for July 20, but the fixture was postponed due to an ulcer flare of the 58-year-old. After his fight with Jake, in which he lost, Tyson took to X and revealed that he was battling with his health in the lead-up to the fight.

The boxer stated that he was in peak physical shape in May but multiple blood transfusions ruined it. He also added that he had to begin his training from scratch and was proud of whatever he achieved during the process.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you," Mike Tyson wrote on X after the match.

On November 15, Tyson made a return to the ring after a span of 19 years. Paul was tested in the initial rounds by the veteran boxer but fatigue and age eventually caught Tyson and he conceded a defeat.

Especially, in the last two rounds of the bout, Tyson was found fatigued and so he was unable to retaliate with quick reflexes. With the win, Paul has a record of 11-1.

Hyderabad: Legendary boxer Mike Tyson opened up on his struggles in the lead-up to the bout with Jake Paul. The fight was originally scheduled for July 20, but the fixture was postponed due to an ulcer flare of the 58-year-old. After his fight with Jake, in which he lost, Tyson took to X and revealed that he was battling with his health in the lead-up to the fight.

The boxer stated that he was in peak physical shape in May but multiple blood transfusions ruined it. He also added that he had to begin his training from scratch and was proud of whatever he achieved during the process.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you," Mike Tyson wrote on X after the match.

On November 15, Tyson made a return to the ring after a span of 19 years. Paul was tested in the initial rounds by the veteran boxer but fatigue and age eventually caught Tyson and he conceded a defeat.

Especially, in the last two rounds of the bout, Tyson was found fatigued and so he was unable to retaliate with quick reflexes. With the win, Paul has a record of 11-1.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MIKE TYSONJAKE PAULMIKE TYSON VS JAKE PAUL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.