‘Almost Died In June’; Mike Tyson Recalls Health Battle After Bout With Jake Paul

Hyderabad: Legendary boxer Mike Tyson opened up on his struggles in the lead-up to the bout with Jake Paul. The fight was originally scheduled for July 20, but the fixture was postponed due to an ulcer flare of the 58-year-old. After his fight with Jake, in which he lost, Tyson took to X and revealed that he was battling with his health in the lead-up to the fight.

The boxer stated that he was in peak physical shape in May but multiple blood transfusions ruined it. He also added that he had to begin his training from scratch and was proud of whatever he achieved during the process.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you," Mike Tyson wrote on X after the match.

On November 15, Tyson made a return to the ring after a span of 19 years. Paul was tested in the initial rounds by the veteran boxer but fatigue and age eventually caught Tyson and he conceded a defeat.

Especially, in the last two rounds of the bout, Tyson was found fatigued and so he was unable to retaliate with quick reflexes. With the win, Paul has a record of 11-1.