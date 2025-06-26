‘4-0’ Michael Vaughan Teases Wasim Jaffer After India’s Defeat In Leeds Against England

Hyderabad: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has been involved in a social media banter with former India batter Wasim Jaffer once again. The two were at loggerheads after India endured a loss against the English side in the first Test of the five-match Test series. Vaughan warned the Indian team of a 4-0 whitewash by the hosts. He had earlier predicted a 3-1 scoreline in favour of England, but the former cricketer revised the prediction to a whitewash.

The Ben Stokes-led side chased a target of 371 at Headingley, Leeds, to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Notably, it was England’s second-highest successful run chase in Test Cricket against India. Vaughan, who is known for being involved in a cheeky banter with Wasim Jaffer, not holding back this time as well.

"Evening @WasimJaffer14.. Hope you are ok .. #1-0," he wrote on his ‘X’ handle after England defeated the visitors.

Jaffer replied with "Happy that a young Indian team got you worried like this. Enjoy the win, Michael, we'll be back."

However, Vaughan shot back with a cheeky dig comment mentioning "Could be 4-0 now, Wasim."

After being in a strong position multiple times in the game, India lost their grip on the fixture due to a lacklustre performance from the bowling unit, except for Jasprit Bumrah. It was the first instance when a team lost a Test match despite having five centurions on their side.

The standout performances for England came from opener Ben Duckett, who played a sensational knock of 149 runs from 170 deliveries in the fourth innings. His knock set the stage for a record chase.

Notably, Vaughan had also taken a dig at India’s sloppy fielding in the red-ball fixture. Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped multiple chances in the field, and Vaughan mentioned that he has offered himself as India's coach.

"Just to let you know, I have offered myself to India as a fielding coach. My academy does a roaring trade."