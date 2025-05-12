ETV Bharat / sports

No Gill, No Pant; Michael Vaughan Suggests This Player For India’s Test Captaincy

Amidst all the talks around the captaincy of the Indian Test team for the England series, former England captain Michael Vaughan has come up with a suggestion to appoint star Indian batter as the leader. He opined that the right-handed batter should lead India in the upcoming five-match series with England which is set to start from June 20.

The former right-handed batter posted his suggestion via his ‘X’ handle

"If I was India I would give the captaincy to Virat for the Test series in England .. Shubman Gill can be his VC for the tour .."

Kohli stepped down from the Test captaincy of the Indian team during the South Africa tour in 2021–22, and has been a key player in the red-ball setup.