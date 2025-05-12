No Gill, No Pant; Michael Vaughan Suggests This Player For India’s Test Captaincy

Amidst all the talks around the captaincy of the Indian Test team for the England series, former England captain Michael Vaughan has come up with a suggestion to appoint star Indian batter as the leader. He opined that the right-handed batter should lead India in the upcoming five-match series with England which is set to start from June 20.
The former right-handed batter posted his suggestion via his ‘X’ handle
"If I was India I would give the captaincy to Virat for the Test series in England .. Shubman Gill can be his VC for the tour .."
Kohli stepped down from the Test captaincy of the Indian team during the South Africa tour in 2021–22, and has been a key player in the red-ball setup.
If I was India I would give the captaincy to Virat for the Test series in England .. Shubman Gill can be his VC for the tour .. #India 👍— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 11, 2025
The 36-year-old was known for showing quality leadership skills during his Test captaincy leading the team to 40 wins from 68 matches during his leadership. He led the Men in Blue to some memorable Test wins away from home and built one of the aggressive Test units.
With 9230 runs from 123 Tests including 30 centuries, Kohli continues to be one of the key members in India’s Test setup.
India will play a five-match series against England from June 20 with the first Test of the series to be held in Leeds. Birmingham, Lords and Manchester will host the next three matches while the last Test will be played in The Oval.
India are also scheduled to play Test series against West Indies and South Africa.