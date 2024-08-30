ETV Bharat / sports

Morning India: Michael Vaughan Compares Virat Kohli And Joe Root's Test Stats, Fans Go Berserk

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 7:42 PM IST

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday triggered a controversy with his latest cryptic social media post where he compared India's most successful Test captain and England's former skipper Joe Root's Test match stats as batter.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday triggered a controversy with his latest cryptic social media post where he compared India's most successful Test captain and England's former skipper Joe Root's Test match stats as batter.
Virat Kohli and Joe Root (AFP)

Hyderabad: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has once again sparked a controversy with his latest cryptic post on his social media handle on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Vaughan took to his X handle and shared an image which was mentioning the stats of two modern cricket legends India's former skipper Virat Kohli and England's former captain Joe Root's Test batting stats. He captioned his post: Morning India.

Vaughan's tweet came after Root equalled former Three Lions' skipper Alastair Cook's record for most centuries for England, smashing his 33rd ton. Root accomplished this feat during England's second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's.
In the first innings after being put to bat first by the Lankan Lions, Root came with England struggling at 42/2. He scored 143 in 206 balls, with 18 fours. His runs came at a strike rate of 69.41.

The stats written on the photo are as follows:

With 97 fifty-plus scores, Root is at the fifth place for most fifty-plus scores in Test cricket. There are debates around him probably breaching cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in Test cricket are also going on in the cricketing fraternity.

On the other hand, Kohli's last ton came in July 2023 against West Indies in Port of Spain and didn't feature in the Test series against England at home earlier this year. He is most likely to appear in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh at home, starting from September 19.

Many Kohli fans reacted on the post and their reactions are Below:

