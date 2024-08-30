ETV Bharat / sports

Morning India: Michael Vaughan Compares Virat Kohli And Joe Root's Test Stats, Fans Go Berserk

Hyderabad: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has once again sparked a controversy with his latest cryptic post on his social media handle on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Vaughan took to his X handle and shared an image which was mentioning the stats of two modern cricket legends India's former skipper Virat Kohli and England's former captain Joe Root's Test batting stats. He captioned his post: Morning India.

Vaughan's tweet came after Root equalled former Three Lions' skipper Alastair Cook's record for most centuries for England, smashing his 33rd ton. Root accomplished this feat during England's second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's.

In the first innings after being put to bat first by the Lankan Lions, Root came with England struggling at 42/2. He scored 143 in 206 balls, with 18 fours. His runs came at a strike rate of 69.41.

The stats written on the photo are as follows: