Morning India: Michael Vaughan Compares Virat Kohli And Joe Root's Test Stats, Fans Go Berserk

Hyderabad: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has once again sparked a controversy with his latest cryptic post on his social media handle on Friday, August 30, 2024.
Vaughan took to his X handle and shared an image which was mentioning the stats of two modern cricket legends India's former skipper Virat Kohli and England's former captain Joe Root's Test batting stats. He captioned his post: Morning India.
Vaughan's tweet came after Root equalled former Three Lions' skipper Alastair Cook's record for most centuries for England, smashing his 33rd ton. Root accomplished this feat during England's second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's.
In the first innings after being put to bat first by the Lankan Lions, Root came with England struggling at 42/2. He scored 143 in 206 balls, with 18 fours. His runs came at a strike rate of 69.41.
The stats written on the photo are as follows:
Morning India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ax5g75yLyS— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 30, 2024
With 97 fifty-plus scores, Root is at the fifth place for most fifty-plus scores in Test cricket. There are debates around him probably breaching cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in Test cricket are also going on in the cricketing fraternity.
On the other hand, Kohli's last ton came in July 2023 against West Indies in Port of Spain and didn't feature in the Test series against England at home earlier this year. He is most likely to appear in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh at home, starting from September 19.
Many Kohli fans reacted on the post and their reactions are Below:
Simple. Just compare the records against the best team in the world for the last 2 decades in Australia. Virat Kohli is clear!! And Good morning.— పవన్ కుమార్ 🇺🇲 🇮🇳 (@Devil007Red) August 30, 2024
Here's a statistical comparison of Joe Root and Virat Kohli's performance in Australia:
*Test Cricket:*
- Joe Root (in Australia):…
Hundreds in International Cricket— Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) August 30, 2024
Virat Kohli - 80
Virat Kohli in last decade - 67
Virat Kohli with MRF bat - 62
Virat Kohli in wins - 56
Virat Kohli in Asia - 52
Virat Kohli in white ball - 51
Virat Kohli in ODIs - 50
Virgin Virat Kohli - 50
𝗝𝗢𝗘 𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗧 - 𝟰𝟵
Joe Root will have to take two births to match Virat Kohli's 80th international century.— Alok Singh (@Thakurbhaiyaa) August 30, 2024
Morning UK 🇬🇧— Secular Chad (@SachabhartiyaRW) August 30, 2024
Test 100s (Outside Home)
16 - Steve Smith (out of 32)
15 - Virat Kohli (out of 29)
13 - Joe Root (out of 33)
13 - Kane Williamson (out of 32) pic.twitter.com/DuEcDCqoW9
Most Test Centuries (fab 4)— diveshchaudh@ry (@diveshchaudhry8) August 30, 2024
13 - Steve Smith in SENI
11 - Virat Kohli in SENA
6 - Joe Root in SANI
4 - Kane Williamson in SEIA
[S-SA, E-ENG, N-NZ, A-AUS, I-IND)
Root- Zero 💯 in Australia
He is just a Home/Flat track bully
Great now show me Joe Froot's limited overs Career.— Cheems Bond 𝕏 (Parody) (@Cheems_Bond_007) August 30, 2024
Root's a Home track bully scored 70% of his centuries in England
Test Centuries in Australia -— 🜲 (@HereforVK18) August 30, 2024
Virat Kohli - 6
Joe Root - 0 😭
First ask him to score a century in Australia, then compare
