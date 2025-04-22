ETV Bharat / sports

Ex-Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Walks Free Despite Getting Jail Term Due To Time Served

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater was sentenced to four years' imprisonment on charges of domestic violence.

Michael Slater Prison Sentence
File Photo: Michael Slater (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 6:09 PM IST

1 Min Read

Sydney: Ex-Australian cricketer Michael Slater was handed a four-year prison sentence after he plaeded guilty to multiple charges including domestic violence and stalking. However, he will walk free as the former right-handed batter already served 375 days in custody and thus, his sentence was partially suspended, according to the reports by the Australian Media.

The 55-year-old was remanded in police custody and was charged with multiple domestic violence offences in April 2024 by the authorities. There were allegations of burglary, stalking, strangulation and assault in relation to multiple incidents involving a woman in Queensland's Nossa region. He had collapsed in the court after his bail application was denied last year.

Judge Glen Cash had told Slater during the hearing that "alcoholism is part of your make-up" and rehabilitation will not be easy.

"It's obvious that you are an alcoholic," Judge Cash said.

Although Slater has walked free for now, he could return to jail to complete the four-year sentence in case he commits another serious crime within the next five years.

Slater featured for the Australian Test team in 74 Tests between 1993 and 2001. He racked up more than 5000 runs, including 14 centuries and 21 fifties.

He then entered into the commentating post after his retirement in 2004. He first worked with Channel 4 in UK and then worked with the Seven Network in Australia, who dropped him from the roster in 2021. In 2022, the former Australian cricketer was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order by a Sydney court after pleading guilty to charges including common assault and attempted stalking of a woman.

Sydney: Ex-Australian cricketer Michael Slater was handed a four-year prison sentence after he plaeded guilty to multiple charges including domestic violence and stalking. However, he will walk free as the former right-handed batter already served 375 days in custody and thus, his sentence was partially suspended, according to the reports by the Australian Media.

The 55-year-old was remanded in police custody and was charged with multiple domestic violence offences in April 2024 by the authorities. There were allegations of burglary, stalking, strangulation and assault in relation to multiple incidents involving a woman in Queensland's Nossa region. He had collapsed in the court after his bail application was denied last year.

Judge Glen Cash had told Slater during the hearing that "alcoholism is part of your make-up" and rehabilitation will not be easy.

"It's obvious that you are an alcoholic," Judge Cash said.

Although Slater has walked free for now, he could return to jail to complete the four-year sentence in case he commits another serious crime within the next five years.

Slater featured for the Australian Test team in 74 Tests between 1993 and 2001. He racked up more than 5000 runs, including 14 centuries and 21 fifties.

He then entered into the commentating post after his retirement in 2004. He first worked with Channel 4 in UK and then worked with the Seven Network in Australia, who dropped him from the roster in 2021. In 2022, the former Australian cricketer was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order by a Sydney court after pleading guilty to charges including common assault and attempted stalking of a woman.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MICHAEL SLATER NEWSMICHAEL SLATER CRICKETERCRICKET AUSTRALIAMICHAEL SLATER CENTURIESMICHAEL SLATER

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.