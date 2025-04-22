Ex-Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Walks Free Despite Getting Jail Term Due To Time Served

Sydney: Ex-Australian cricketer Michael Slater was handed a four-year prison sentence after he plaeded guilty to multiple charges including domestic violence and stalking. However, he will walk free as the former right-handed batter already served 375 days in custody and thus, his sentence was partially suspended, according to the reports by the Australian Media.

The 55-year-old was remanded in police custody and was charged with multiple domestic violence offences in April 2024 by the authorities. There were allegations of burglary, stalking, strangulation and assault in relation to multiple incidents involving a woman in Queensland's Nossa region. He had collapsed in the court after his bail application was denied last year.

Judge Glen Cash had told Slater during the hearing that "alcoholism is part of your make-up" and rehabilitation will not be easy.

"It's obvious that you are an alcoholic," Judge Cash said.

Although Slater has walked free for now, he could return to jail to complete the four-year sentence in case he commits another serious crime within the next five years.

Slater featured for the Australian Test team in 74 Tests between 1993 and 2001. He racked up more than 5000 runs, including 14 centuries and 21 fifties.

He then entered into the commentating post after his retirement in 2004. He first worked with Channel 4 in UK and then worked with the Seven Network in Australia, who dropped him from the roster in 2021. In 2022, the former Australian cricketer was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order by a Sydney court after pleading guilty to charges including common assault and attempted stalking of a woman.