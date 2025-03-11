ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs PAK: Six IPL-Bound Players To Miss T20Is; Michael Bracewell Named Captain For Pakistan T20Is

Hyderabad: New Zealand have announced a 15-member squad for the five-match series against India, and Michael Bracewell will captain the team. The Kiwi all-rounder led the New Zealand side on the tour of Pakistan last year when the series ended in a 2-2 conclusion. Bracewell will be at the helm in the absence of the regular skipper, Mitchell Santner. Four other players - Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra will also be in India for the IPL commitment.

Bracewell recently played a key role for the New Zealand team in the Champions Trophy campaign, where the team finished as runner-up. He picked a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh and also scored a fifty in the final against India at the Dubai International Stadium.

“It’s a great honour and a real privilege to captain your country. I really enjoyed leading the side in Pakistan last year, and we’ve got many players from that squad included for this series as well, which is nice,” Bracewell said in a New Zealand Cricket press release.

The selectors have kept in mind the workload of the pacers and have included Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke only for the first three matches of the series. Matt Henry will be back in the team for the fourth and fifth T20I of the series.