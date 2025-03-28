Miami Open: Novak Djokovic sets all-time record

Hyderabad: Legendary Novak Djokovic itched history by becoming the oldest player ever to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 on Thursday, March 28. He reached the penultimate clash at the age of 37 years and 10 months. The legendary Roger Federer held the record progressed to the semis of the Indian Wells and Miami Open back in 2019.

Djokovic thrashed Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinal by 6-3 7-6 (4). After securing a win in the quarters, Djokovic roared in celebration while his coach Andy Murray also let out a huge roar from the stands. Djokovic is now two wins away from claiming his 100th ATP Tour title.

"I've been serving great the entire tournament, but particularly today, I needed it in the second to try to come back. In the tiebreak, a couple of points really decided the winner, 5-4 service winner, ace at 6-4 to finish off the match. So I'll take that as the highlight,” Djokovic told Tennis Channel.

The 37-year-old was 5-2 behind in the second set to Korda but managed to break the American’s serve at 5-3 and pulled the game back in his favour. From there, his strong and accurate serving powered him to victory. The match, initially was going to be played on Wednesday, was delayed due to ATP regulations that prevent matches from running too late into the night.

In the semis, Djokovic will square off against Grigor Dimitrov as their clash is set to be the oldest Masters 1000 semi-final match-up in ATP singles history.