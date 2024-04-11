IPL 2024 | RCB vs MI Live: Mumbai outplay RCB by 7 Wickets

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in the IPL here on Thursday.
RCB managed to reach to 196 for 8 despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul. While Faf du Plessis made 61 off 40 balls, Rajat Patidar hit 50 off 26 balls. Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made a 23-ball unbeaten 53-run cameo to take RCB to a competitive total.
Chasing, Ishan Kishan blasted a 34-ball 69, while Suryakumar Yadav scored a 19-ball 52 as MI overwhelmed the target in 15.3 overs.
- Over 14-15.3 (199/2)
MI skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma finished things off. Hardik hit a brilliant six to end the match over covers and Mumbai chased the 197-run target in just 15.3 overs. Nothing has really worked for the visitors. Yes there was a dew, but you just conceded almost 200 runs in 15 overs. RCB need to solve their bowling struggle when they will take the field next. With this win, MI are now placed seventh in the points table while RCB retained their ninth spot.
Sixth consecutive defeat for RCB against MI at the Wankhede (last won in 2015)
Chasing 190+ targets with most balls to spare (IPL)
32 MI vs RR Mumbai WS 2014 (Tar: 190)
27 MI vs PK Indore 2017 (Tar: 199)
27 MI vs RCB Mumbai WS 2024 (Tar: 197)
21 MI vs RCB Mumbai WS 2023 (Tar: 200)
MI sit in the top four positions among all teams.
MI vs RCB at Wankhede
IPL 2023: RCB (199/6) lost to MI (200/4) with 21 balls to spare
IPL 2024: RCB (196/6) lost to MI (199/3) with 27 balls to spare
- Over 11-13 (169/2)
The dew is making it extremely tough for the bowlers and Akash Deep was punished for 24 runs by Suryakumar Yadav who is returning from an injury. Reece Topley pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma as he tried to sweep one over short fine leg but the fielder plucked the catch with one hand while diving in the air. Pandya also hits a maximum and the batters are wreaking a havoc here.
Suryakumar is playing a blender of a knock and completed his fifty in just 17 deliveries. MI are now within closing distance of a win thanks to the explosion from the batter
- Over 7-10 (111/1)
Rohit Sharma also joins the party as he punished a full toss from Vyshak on the fourth delivery of the seven over with a shot over leg-side. Kishan further continued his onslaught by punishing a full toss on off stump by Akash Deep. The dew is playing a role here and the bowlers are finding it extremely difficult to grip the ball. Kishan was dismissed on a full toss from Akash.
Suryakumar Yadav is on the crease and he will have to continue the scoring momentum as the batting side is scoring at around 11 runs per over.
- Over 0-6 (72/0)
Mumbai Indians are off to a flier as Ishan Kishan played some beautiful strokes during his stay at the crease. Kishan played some ultra-aggressive slogs to hit five boundaries and three sixes during his knock. On the other hand, Rohit ensured that the strike will be taken by Kishan for most of the deliveries and the left-hander capitalisde on it with a 23-ball fifty.
Live updates from the first innings
- Over 16-20 (196/8)
Just when RCB dugout was looking towards du Plessis to set his foot on the pedestal, the South African batter ended up losing his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah on a low full-toss thanks to a super catch from Tim David. He then followed it up with the dismissal of Mahipal Lomror on the next ball with a searing yorker. The MI pacer bowled another magical spell today taking XX wickets in his spell. Dinesh Karthik produced a brilliant finish for the batting side as he played a knock of unbeaten 53 runs from 23 balls. However, the wickets kept tumbling from the other end but still, Karthik’s knock helped them cross the 190-run mark.
- Over 11-15 (130/4)
Rajat Patidar is in full flow and he is whacking the ball to all parts of the ground. He welcomed Gerald Coetzee in the 11th over with a couple of sixes but the bowled produced a surprise bounce to dismiss him. Patidar departed after completing a half-century and also added 82 runs for the third-wicket partnership. Also, Maxwell’s lean patch continues as Shreyas Gopal dismissed him with a googly. Meanwhile, du Plessis has completed his fifty and is anchoring the innings from one end.
- Over 7-10 (89/2)
A decent recovery from the duo of Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar as both of them are timing the ball well now. Patidar struck two boundaries against Romario Shepherd and also tonked Shreyas Gopal for a six. Du Plessis also played some brilliant drives.
Captain Hardik’s Pandya in the attack is quite interesting as he bowled no overs in the last two games. However, Hardik came to bowl the 10th over and Patidar hit him a six over long-on while facing the penultimate delivery of the over.
- Over 1-6 (RCB 44/2)
Mumbai Indians started the attack with an off-spinner Mohammad Nabi, who bowled a decent over until the last ball off the over where he conceded a boundary. Gerald Coetzee bowled a second over and despite conceding a six, just seven runs came from it. Jasprit Bumrah then walked in and picked a big wicket of Virat Kohli. Will Jacks, who came out to bat at number three, smashed a couple of boundaries before getting caught at mid-on. So once again, despite making some changes RCB are struggling. They desperately need some boost from their captain to post a defendable total against the formidable batting lineup of Mumbai Indians. Du Plessis has shown some glimpses of form but he needs to anchor the innings and ask his partners to take risks at a time when needed. Patidar has also been looking in good touch, scoring a couple of boundaries so far in the innings. The par score here in Wankhede is 200 and they need to achieve that to give themselves the best chance to win this encounter.
- Impact substitutes
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Suyash Prabhudessai, Saurav Chauhan, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma
Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai
- Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal
- Toss
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field.