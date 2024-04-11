IPL 2024 | RCB vs MI Live: Mumbai outplay RCB by 7 Wickets

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in the IPL here on Thursday.

RCB managed to reach to 196 for 8 despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul. While Faf du Plessis made 61 off 40 balls, Rajat Patidar hit 50 off 26 balls. Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made a 23-ball unbeaten 53-run cameo to take RCB to a competitive total.

Chasing, Ishan Kishan blasted a 34-ball 69, while Suryakumar Yadav scored a 19-ball 52 as MI overwhelmed the target in 15.3 overs.

Over 14-15.3 (199/2)

MI skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma finished things off. Hardik hit a brilliant six to end the match over covers and Mumbai chased the 197-run target in just 15.3 overs. Nothing has really worked for the visitors. Yes there was a dew, but you just conceded almost 200 runs in 15 overs. RCB need to solve their bowling struggle when they will take the field next. With this win, MI are now placed seventh in the points table while RCB retained their ninth spot.

Sixth consecutive defeat for RCB against MI at the Wankhede (last won in 2015)

Chasing 190+ targets with most balls to spare (IPL)

32 MI vs RR Mumbai WS 2014 (Tar: 190)

27 MI vs PK Indore 2017 (Tar: 199)

27 MI vs RCB Mumbai WS 2024 (Tar: 197)

21 MI vs RCB Mumbai WS 2023 (Tar: 200)

MI sit in the top four positions among all teams.

MI vs RCB at Wankhede

IPL 2023: RCB (199/6) lost to MI (200/4) with 21 balls to spare

IPL 2024: RCB (196/6) lost to MI (199/3) with 27 balls to spare

The dew is making it extremely tough for the bowlers and Akash Deep was punished for 24 runs by Suryakumar Yadav who is returning from an injury. Reece Topley pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma as he tried to sweep one over short fine leg but the fielder plucked the catch with one hand while diving in the air. Pandya also hits a maximum and the batters are wreaking a havoc here.

Suryakumar is playing a blender of a knock and completed his fifty in just 17 deliveries. MI are now within closing distance of a win thanks to the explosion from the batter

Rohit Sharma also joins the party as he punished a full toss from Vyshak on the fourth delivery of the seven over with a shot over leg-side. Kishan further continued his onslaught by punishing a full toss on off stump by Akash Deep. The dew is playing a role here and the bowlers are finding it extremely difficult to grip the ball. Kishan was dismissed on a full toss from Akash.



Suryakumar Yadav is on the crease and he will have to continue the scoring momentum as the batting side is scoring at around 11 runs per over.

Mumbai Indians are off to a flier as Ishan Kishan played some beautiful strokes during his stay at the crease. Kishan played some ultra-aggressive slogs to hit five boundaries and three sixes during his knock. On the other hand, Rohit ensured that the strike will be taken by Kishan for most of the deliveries and the left-hander capitalisde on it with a 23-ball fifty.

Live updates from the first innings