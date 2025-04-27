MI vs LSG: Suryakumar Yadav Scores 4000 IPL Runs Faster Than Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians’ star batter Suryakumar Yadav added another feather to his illustrious career, becoming the fastest Indian batter to 4000 IPL runs in IPL history. The right-handed batter reached the milestone in just 2174 deliveries. The 34-year-old achieved the feat during the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.

Suryakumar surpassed star Indian batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The T20I skipper of the Indian team achieved the milestone in 2714 deliveries. Chris Gayle is the fastest to 4000 IPL runs, taking 2653 balls to reach the feat, while South African star AB de Villiers in just 2658 deliveries. Thus, Suryakumar is the third fastest across the globe to score 4000 IPL runs.

Following these three are David Warner (2809 balls) and Suresh Raina (2881 balls). The MI batter needed 34 runs coming into the fixture, and he reached the milestone with a boundary in the 13th over against Avesh Khan. Suryakumar was playing his 160th IPL match, and his career included two centuries and 26 half-centuries. Only de Villiers (151.68) and Gayle (148.96) have better strike rates in the elite 4000-run club. Suryakumar also completed 150 sixes in the Indian Premier League.

Suryakumar has been batting brilliantly so far in the tournament and continued his form against LSG on Sunday as well. He played a knock of 54 runs from 28 deliveries helping the team post 215/7 on the scoreboard. Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan picked two wickets each.