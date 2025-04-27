MI vs LSG : Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Mumbai Indians' Leading Wicket-Taker

Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah surpassed legendary pacer Lasith Malinga to become the Mumbai Indians' (MI) leading wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League during the IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday, April 27.

Bumrah has been playing for the Mumbai Indians since his debut in IPL 2013. Former pacer and current MI bowling coach Lasith Malinga was in his prime when the franchise brought in Bumrah. The Indian pacer credits hugely to Malinga hugely for helping him learn outswinger, considering both have unorthodox bowling actions.

"Earlier, I didn't know how to bowl an outswinger. He taught me how to do it. He gave me the confidence that even though I've a different action, that doesn't mean it won't work. 'It will work and have confidence in that,' he told me," Bumrah told Times of India in an old interview.

And now, Bumrah has overtaken him in wicket tally. The 31-year-old now has 171 wickets to his name in 138 matches for MI. The Sri Lankan veteran, Malinga, has 170 scalps in his kitty.

Bumrah achieved the historic milestone by dismissing Aiden Markram in the third over of the second innings. The South African batter flicked a back-of-length delivery onto the leg stump, and Naman Dhir grabbed a sitter at the deep square leg.

Before this match, Bumrah had claimed 170 wickets in 138 innings at an average of 22.78 and an impressive economy of 7.32, picking up a wicket almost every 18 deliveries. He also has 2 five-wicket hauls, joint most with Lasith Malinga.