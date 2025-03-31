ETV Bharat / sports

MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians Aim First Win In IPL 2025, KKR Look To Continue Winning Momentum

Mumbai: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) aim to maintain their winning momentum against a struggling Mumbai Indians side at Wankhede in the ongoing IPL 2025 on Monday, March 31.

The match will be the third game of the season for both teams. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side is coming here following an impressive eight-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous game in Guwahati. In contrast, Mumbai Indians are searching for form after losing their two opening matches of the season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

When discussing the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack, Pandit acknowledged they would miss Jasprit Bumrah but cautioned against taking the rest of their bowling lineup lightly. "Bumrah makes a difference to Mumbai, but their other bowlers are also quite capable," Pandit noted.

Speaking about Rahane's leadership, Pandit praised his captain's ability to remain calm under pressure during the pre-match press conference. "Everyone is aware of Rahane's capabilities. He's not just leading KKR, but he's also captained the Mumbai team and India. He possesses diverse leadership skills and approaches. He also had an excellent season in the domestic circuit, and you could see his confidence in our first game. He's highly respected within the team. People particularly mention how calm and composed he remains when handling difficult situations," Pandit remarked.

Head coach Pandit also confirmed that KKR star Sunil Narine has fully recovered and will be available for selection after practicing with the team. Notably, he missed the game against RR as skipper Rahane said, "Sunil Narine was unwell."

MI vs KKR, Head-To-Head: Mumbai Indians have a dominating record in overall face-offs - 23-11, but KKR have won five of the last six face-offs since the UAE leg of IPL 2021. KKR had emegered triumphant against the hosts in their last encounter at the Wankhede, ending a 12-year drought at the venue.