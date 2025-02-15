MI vs DC, WPL 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming

Vadodara: Inaugural edition Champion Mumbai Indians will take on two-time runner-ups Delhi Capitals in the second match of the Women’s Premier League 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday, February 15.

The Meg Lanning-led side will be aiming to put in yet another strong performance and change their fortunes in the third edition of the marquee event. They will commence their campaign with the near-perfect opponent Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, the 2023 WPL champions, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, boast a strong squad and are one of the favourites to lift the coveted trophy.

As both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals look to kick off their WPL 2025 campaigns with a win, here’s all you need to know about when, where and how to watch the MI vs DC contest.

When is the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match?

The Women’s Premier League 2025 match no. 2 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place on Saturday, February 15, from 7:30 pm IST onwards at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match LIVE?

The Women’s Premier League 2025 match no. 2 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed live on the JioStar platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the latest updates from the match.

Head-to-head record

The head-to-head record is equally poised, with both sides winning two matches each in the 4 face-offs so far in the WPL’s league stage. Mumbai Indians has a win more which came in the 2023 final.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana, Nadine de Klerk, G. Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shefali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Nandini Kashyap, N Charani, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad