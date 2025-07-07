CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025: How Much Will Mexico Earn After Winning Their Record 10th Title?

Hyderabad: Mexico bagged their 10th CONCACAF Gold Cup title with a narrow 2-1 win against the United States in a pulsating final at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sunday.

In a match full of intensity and emotion, Mexico surged from behind after conceding an early goal to Mauricio Pochettino's USA. Chris Richards provided the USA with a dream start as he struck for the team in the fourth minute. He leapt to put the ball into the back of the net on Sebastian Berhalter's free-kick with a header. However, Raul Jimenez came up with a strong response for Mexico, levelling the scores in the 27th minute.

Marcel Ruiz delivered a clever reverse pass to Jimenez, who executed a sharp, instinctive finish and paid tribute to the former Wolverhampton Wanderers teammate, Diogo Jota, who passed away in a car accident on Thursday. He held up a Mexico jersey having Jota’s number.

The equaliser boosted Mexico’s morale and they found the winning goal in the 77th minute as Edson lvarez put the team 2-1 ahead with a diving header.

85 Lakh won by Mexico

The Mexican team won a prize of $1 million, paid directly to the winning federation for the discretionary allocation. The USA has become the runner-up of the competition, and they pocketed $500,000 for the achievement.

The third-place team will get $200,000, while the fourth-place team will earn $150,000, and each of the 16 teams will get a $200,000 participation bonus. The winner of the tournament also gets a classical-style cup with a plaque which includes the year and the winning nation.

Chris Richards, the defender of the Mexico football team, admitted that the fight is missing in the national team.

“We kind of like to fight, so I think that’s something that maybe has been missing from the national team over the last few camps, few months, few years. We didn’t come into camp saying that we want to fight, but I think if teams want to bring it to us, then they have something else coming for them. Of course, we want to win games, but sometimes in CONCACAF it’s not pretty, so you have to do the dirty things,” he expressed.