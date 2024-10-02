Meri Maa Ki Yad Diladi; PM Narendra Modi Writes Emotional Letter To Neeraj Chopra’s Mother After A Meet With Javelin Thrower

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a touching letter to Saroj Devi, mother of Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra. In the letter, the Prime Minister thanked Neeraj’s mother for sending churma ahead of Navaratri.

PM Modi began the letter with respectful greetings and expressed hope that Neeraj’s mother is healthy, safe and happy. The Prime Minister mentioned that the churma given by Saroj Devi reminded him of his mother.

“Respectful greetings! I hope you are healthy, safe, and happy. Yesterday, at the banquet held on the occasion of the Jamaican Prime Minister's visit to India, I had the opportunity to meet brother Neeraj. My joy increased during our discussions when he gave me the delicious churma made by you," Modi wrote in his letter. "After eating this churma today, I couldn't stop myself from writing to you. Brother Neeraj often talks to me about this churma, but today, after tasting it, I became emotional. This gift, filled with your immense love and warmth, reminded me of my mother,”

PM also mentioned that it was a special treat just before the Navaratri Festival.

“During these 9 days of Navratri, I fast. In a way, your churma has become my main sustenance before my fast. Just as the food you prepare gives brother Neeraj the energy to win medals for the country, this churma will give me the strength to serve the nation for the next 9 days,” he noted.

"On the occasion of the Navratri festival of strength, I assure you and all the mothers across the country that I will continue to work tirelessly with even more dedication to realize the vision of a developed India," it concludes.

Last month, Neeraj continued his sublime form at the Diamond League Final in Brussels in the men’s javelin throw and finished in the second spot. He missed out on a gold medal by a short distance of 0.01 metres.

Anderson Peters from Grenada occupied the top position with a throw of 87.87 metres. Julian Weber of Germany with the third-best throw 85.97 meteres.