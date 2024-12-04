ETV Bharat / sports

Men’s Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming; Where And How To Watch India vs Pakistan Final Live In India For Free

Muscat (Oman): The Indian hockey junior team is all set to square off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024. The tournament will be played in Muscat, Oman and India are on a unbeaten run in the competition. Considering India’s performance over the past week, they will be the favourites to lift the silverware but Pakistan will be aiming to give a tough fight in the fixture.

Dilraj Singh (10th minute), Rohit (45th) and Sharda Nand Tiwari (52nd) scored against Malaysia in the second semifinal of the tournament to book a spot in the final. On the other hand, Pakistan defeated Japan 4-2 in the semifinal and got an entry into the final. The Junior Asia Cup also serves as the Asian qualifier for the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup with six highest-ranked teams qualifying for the tournament.

In the previous edition, both the opponents met each other in the final. India will have a chance to secure a hattrick of tournament victories.

Here are the details of the India vs Pakistan Junior Asia Cup live streaming