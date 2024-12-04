ETV Bharat / sports

Men’s Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming; Where And How To Watch India vs Pakistan Final Live In India For Free

After scripting an unbeaten run in the tournament so far, the Indian hockey team will face off against Pakistan in the Men's Junior Asia Cup.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Muscat (Oman): The Indian hockey junior team is all set to square off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024. The tournament will be played in Muscat, Oman and India are on a unbeaten run in the competition. Considering India’s performance over the past week, they will be the favourites to lift the silverware but Pakistan will be aiming to give a tough fight in the fixture.

Dilraj Singh (10th minute), Rohit (45th) and Sharda Nand Tiwari (52nd) scored against Malaysia in the second semifinal of the tournament to book a spot in the final. On the other hand, Pakistan defeated Japan 4-2 in the semifinal and got an entry into the final. The Junior Asia Cup also serves as the Asian qualifier for the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup with six highest-ranked teams qualifying for the tournament.

In the previous edition, both the opponents met each other in the final. India will have a chance to secure a hattrick of tournament victories.

Here are the details of the India vs Pakistan Junior Asia Cup live streaming

When will the India vs Pakistan Men’s Junior Asia Cup final will be held?

The final of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup will be held on Wednesday, December 4.

When will the India vs Pakistan Men’s Junior Asia Cup final will start?

The title decider is set to begin at 8:30 PM IST

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Men’s Junior Asia Cup final?

The men’s junior Asia Cup final can be brodcasted on Oman Hockey Association's YouTube channel

