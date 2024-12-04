Men’s Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming; Where And How To Watch India vs Pakistan Final Live In India For Free

Muscat (Oman): The Indian hockey junior team is all set to square off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024. The tournament will be played in Muscat, Oman and India are on a unbeaten run in the competition. Considering India’s performance over the past week, they will be the favourites to lift the silverware but Pakistan will be aiming to give a tough fight in the fixture.
Dilraj Singh (10th minute), Rohit (45th) and Sharda Nand Tiwari (52nd) scored against Malaysia in the second semifinal of the tournament to book a spot in the final. On the other hand, Pakistan defeated Japan 4-2 in the semifinal and got an entry into the final. The Junior Asia Cup also serves as the Asian qualifier for the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup with six highest-ranked teams qualifying for the tournament.
🏆FINAL SHOWDOWN: INDIA VS PAKISTAN 🇮🇳🇵🇰— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 4, 2024
It's the clash of the titans as Team India takes on Pakistan in an epic final.
The stage is set, the energy is electric, and the arch-rivals are ready to battle it out for glory.
Every pass, every goal, every moment counts.
🗓4th… pic.twitter.com/lDGNab1VJz
In the previous edition, both the opponents met each other in the final. India will have a chance to secure a hattrick of tournament victories.
Here are the details of the India vs Pakistan Junior Asia Cup live streaming
When will the India vs Pakistan Men’s Junior Asia Cup final will be held?
The final of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup will be held on Wednesday, December 4.
When will the India vs Pakistan Men’s Junior Asia Cup final will start?
The title decider is set to begin at 8:30 PM IST
Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Men’s Junior Asia Cup final?
The men’s junior Asia Cup final can be brodcasted on Oman Hockey Association's YouTube channel