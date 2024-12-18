MS vs BH, BBL 14 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat BBL 14 Live Streaming In India?

Melbourne: Melbourne Stars (MS) will be looking to bounce back from a defeat in Perth while reigning champions Brisbane Heat (BH) begin their title defence when the two teams square off against each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.
The Stars have made three changes to their lineup following a six-wicket loss to the Scorchers. Fast bowler Joel Paris and batter Campbell Kellaway have been named in the squad in place of veteran Peter Siddle and emerging spinner Doug Warren. Fellow substitute Blake Macdonald has also replaced Austin Anlezark. In addition, Hilton Cartwright has been cleared to play after sustaining a neck injury during the Stars' season opener against the Perth Scorchers (PS).
Glenn Maxwell will miss the upcoming match but could return for Friday's clash against the Adelaide Strikers (AS). England Test opener Ben Duckett will join the squad after the conclusion of England's Test series against New Zealand, while countryman Joe Clarke is set to play his final game for BBL 14 against the Heat.
Pacer Spencer Johnson (toe) and Michael Neser (hamstring) were unavailable for the Heat's season opener as they return from injury, with Kiwi import Colin Munro to lead the side while Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney are on Test duties vs India at home. Munro will be assessed before play after reporting tightness in his hamstring during training on Tuesday afternoon at the MCG.
Allrounders Jack Wildermuth and Jack Wood, along with pace bowler Will Prestwidge, could end a two-year absence in the BBL if selected against the Stars.
South Australian batter Daniel Drew and young Queensland quick Tom Whitney are among three potential debutants for the Heat after they were included in the squad as local replacement players. English draft pick Tom Alsop is the other potential debutant in his first Big Bash stint.
Match squads
Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Tom Curran, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Hamish McKenzie, Jonathan Merlo, Adam Milne, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Beau Webster.
Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c) (New Zealand), Tom Alsop (England), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Daniel Drew, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter (England), Jack Wildermuth, Tom Whitney, Jack Wood.
Who: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat
What: Match 4, KFC BBL|14
Where: MCG, Melbourne
When: Wednesday, December 18. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT (1:45 PM IST).
Where to watch the Melbourne Stars vs. Brisbane Heat LIVE Streaming online?
The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.