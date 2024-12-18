ETV Bharat / sports

MS vs BH, BBL 14 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat BBL 14 Live Streaming In India?

Melbourne: Melbourne Stars (MS) will be looking to bounce back from a defeat in Perth while reigning champions Brisbane Heat (BH) begin their title defence when the two teams square off against each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

The Stars have made three changes to their lineup following a six-wicket loss to the Scorchers. Fast bowler Joel Paris and batter Campbell Kellaway have been named in the squad in place of veteran Peter Siddle and emerging spinner Doug Warren. Fellow substitute Blake Macdonald has also replaced Austin Anlezark. In addition, Hilton Cartwright has been cleared to play after sustaining a neck injury during the Stars' season opener against the Perth Scorchers (PS).

Glenn Maxwell will miss the upcoming match but could return for Friday's clash against the Adelaide Strikers (AS). England Test opener Ben Duckett will join the squad after the conclusion of England's Test series against New Zealand, while countryman Joe Clarke is set to play his final game for BBL 14 against the Heat.

Pacer Spencer Johnson (toe) and Michael Neser (hamstring) were unavailable for the Heat's season opener as they return from injury, with Kiwi import Colin Munro to lead the side while Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney are on Test duties vs India at home. Munro will be assessed before play after reporting tightness in his hamstring during training on Tuesday afternoon at the MCG.

Allrounders Jack Wildermuth and Jack Wood, along with pace bowler Will Prestwidge, could end a two-year absence in the BBL if selected against the Stars.