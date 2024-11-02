Melbourne Renegades W vs Perth Scorchers W, Women's Big Bash League Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: Melbourne Renegades are all set to take on Perth Scorchers in the 11th match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on November 2 at 9:30 AM IST.
The Melbourne Renegades are currently have disappointing season so far in the league. They have lost both of their matches and are currently sitting at the bottom of the table. The Renegades would want to get on the winning track and register their first points in this edition of the WBBL.
The Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, have made a great start to the tournament, having won their first encounter quite comfortably, thus giving their net run rate an early boost. The Scorchers are currently in the second spot in the points table, and they will be keen to maintain their position with a win in this match.
Toss - The match toss between Melbourne Renegades Women (MR W) and Perth Scorchers Women (PS W) will take place at 9:00 PM IST.
Time - November 2, 9:30 PM IST
Venue - Junction Oval, Melbourne
Women's Big Bash 2024 Live Streaming & Telecast- How to watch WBBL 10 in India & Australia?
In India, the WBBL live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and the live telecast on TV will be available on Star Sports Select channels. In Australia, like previous years, the viewers will be able to watch all matches live and free on either Channel 7 or Foxtel and Kayo.
Squads:
Perth Scorchers Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w/c), Mikayla Hinkley, Chloe Piparo, Amy Louise Edgar, Amy Jones, Maddy Darke, Carly Leeson, Alana King, Stella Campbell, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, Ebony Hoskin
Melbourne Renegades Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Alice Capsey, Deandra Dottin, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux(c), Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum(w), Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Georgia Prestwidge