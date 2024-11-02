ETV Bharat / sports

Melbourne Renegades W vs Perth Scorchers W, Women's Big Bash League Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: Melbourne Renegades are all set to take on Perth Scorchers in the 11th match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on November 2 at 9:30 AM IST.

The Melbourne Renegades are currently have disappointing season so far in the league. They have lost both of their matches and are currently sitting at the bottom of the table. The Renegades would want to get on the winning track and register their first points in this edition of the WBBL.

The Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, have made a great start to the tournament, having won their first encounter quite comfortably, thus giving their net run rate an early boost. The Scorchers are currently in the second spot in the points table, and they will be keen to maintain their position with a win in this match.