MCG To Host One-off Australia-England Match To Celebrate 150 Years Of Test Cricket

England's Stuart Broad bowls on day five of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London on July 31, 2023. ( AFP )

Melbourne: Australia is set to host England in a stand-alone celebratory match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2027 to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket.

The match will celebrate a century-and-a-half of Test cricket since it was first played between Australia and England in March 1877. The 1977 Centenary Test was won by Australia, as they did the first-ever match, by 45 runs. Besides, Cricket Australia (CA) has finalised the allocation of hosting rights for various men's international Tests, ODIs, T20Is and other matches over the next seven summers, spanning from 2024-25 to 2030-31.

These arrangements, finalised by CA, are part of a series of strategic partnerships between the cricket body and state governments to provide greater access to fans and communities while expanding cricket events nationwide.

"We are enormously grateful for the strong support of state and territory governments and venue operators who will help us to deliver brilliant experiences across the country and maximise economic impact from these major events," CA CEO Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a wonderful celebration of the pinnacle format of the game at one of the world's great sporting arenas and we can't wait to host England on that occasion."