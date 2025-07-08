Was Joe Root’s Dismissal On Aakash Deep’s Delivery A No-Ball? MCC Breaks Silence

Hyderabad: Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has settled on the debate around the controversy over Joe Root’s dismissal on Akash Deep’s delivery. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which sets rules for the sport, has confirmed that the delivery was completely legal, settling the debate around his dismissal.

Controversy around the dismissal

Indian pacer Akash Deep’s ball dismissed England batter Joe Root in the second fixture of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The delivery ignited a fierce debate around the event as it appeared from the replays that the Indian bowler's back foot was landing outside the return crease, which is supposed to be a no-ball. After Root walked back to the dugout, commentator Alison Mitchell explained that the foot was landing outside the return crease.

"The delivery from Akash Deep, which we noted was wide of the crease - shows his back foot landing outside the return crease. It looks to be over the line by about two inches, maybe a little more. But comfortably over. The foot, which must land within the line, clearly doesn't. It just taps down beyond it. And yet, it wasn't picked up."

MCC releases statement

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has clarified the matter saying it was a correct decision in Law.

"On Day four of India's Test against England last week, there were questions raised about the delivery from Akash Deep, which bowled Joe Root, with some fans and commentators believing it to be a no-ball. While Deep landed unusually wide on the crease, and some of his back foot appeared to touch the ground outside the return crease, the third umpire did not call a no-ball. MCC is happy to clarify that this was a correct decision in Law,” the MCC spokesperson stated as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“For a delivery to be fair in respect of the feet, in the delivery stride the bowler's back foot must land within and not touch the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery."

Root’s dismissal was a key breakthrough as England chased a huge 608-run target. The wicket reduced England to 50/3 on the penultimate day and they were eventually bowled out on 271, handing India a commanding 336-run triumph and levelling the five-match series 1-1.