MCC Honours Sachin Tendulkar With Melbourne Cricket Club Membership

Melbourne: The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has accepted an invitation to become an honorary member of the prestigious institution.

Founded in 1838, the MCC is one of the oldest sports clubs in Australia and is responsible for managing and developing the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which is one of the premier venues for cricket. In 2012, Tendulkar was awarded the Order of Australia, one of the country’s highest honours.

The official X handle of MCC shared a tweet in which it confirmed the development. "An icon honoured. The MCC is pleased to announce that former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar has accepted an Honorary Cricket Membership, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to the game," the MCC posted.

The legendary Tendulkar currently holds the record of most runs at MCG with 449 from five Tests at an average of 44.90 with a hundred and three fifties in 5 Tests and 7 ODIs for India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Tendulkar, who played in a total of 200 Tests, 463 ODIs, and 1 T20I for India during his 24-year-long career, is the all-time leading run scorer in international cricket. He also holds the record of scoring the most runs in Tests and ODIs.

The MCG is currently hosting the vital fourth and penultimate Test match between India and Australia with the rubber evenly poised at 1-1.