MCA To Provide Free Water To Spectators; Adequate Water Will Be There: Top official

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will provide adequate free water for spectators in the Mumbai Test between India and New Zealand.

MCA will provide adequate free water in Pune Test.
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 49 minutes ago

Mumbai: Taking a cue from the spectators’ complaint about water shortage during the second India versus New Zealand Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in pUNE, the Mumbai Cricket Association, which is hosting the third Test, has ensured that there will be adequate drinking water for the spectators.

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai will be hosting the third Test between India and New Zealand beginning on November 1. New Zealand have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Abhay Hadap told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that water will be provided free to the spectators on all five days.

"This time we have ensured that the drinking water is one and a half times more than what is usually available. Every time we place an order for 550 jars of 20 litres each per day, but this time, we have ordered 750 jars of 20 litres per day and hence there will be adequate drinking water available at the stadium for the spectators," Hadap explained.

He also said that water stalls will be set up below the stands for the convenience of the spectators who come to watch the game. It is understood that more water has been ordered as the climate is always humid and Wankhede is near the Arabian Sea, so humidity is higher in the area.

The issue of water shortage was one of the talking points in the second Test match held at Pune.

New Zealand has already won the series by winning the first Test played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the second Test at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Mumbai has hosted memorable Test matches in the past and another one is in the offing.

