‘He Is His Own Enemy’: MCA Official Expresses Himself Over Prithvi Shaw’s Vijay Hazare Snub

Hyderabad: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official has reacted to Prithvi Shaw’s outburst after being left out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad saying that he repeatedly violated disciplinary guidelines. The official also said that he is 'his own enemy'. The official further claimed that his fitness issues were so major that the right-handed batter was ‘forced to hide’ him on the field.

“The ball would pass near him, and he would barely make an effort to reach it. Even while batting, he struggled to reach the ball. His fitness, discipline, and attitude are lacking, and we cannot have different rules for different players,” the official said, speaking anonymously to the news agency PTI.

“During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw missed training sessions regularly after showing up at the team hotel at "six in the morning" being out for most of the night.”

Prithvi Shaw was excluded from the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. After being excluded 38-team tournament, the right-handed batter reacted on social media saying he would come back for sure.

"Tell me God, what more do I have to see... if 65 innings, 3999 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I'm not good enough...but I will keep my faith in you and hopefully, people believe in me still... cause I will come back for sure... OM SAI RAM (sic)...,” he posted in a cryptic message on Instagram.

The 25-year-old burst onto the cricket scene with an impressive Test debut in 2018, However, his career trajectory took a downward path afterwards and he played only more Test matches afterwards.