ETV Bharat / sports

Mumbai T20 League: MCA Unveils Star Mumbai Indians' Batter As Face Of Season 3

Mumbai: As the highly anticipated T20 Mumbai League makes a grand return, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today announced India captain and Mumbai’s very own Rohit Sharma as the face of Season 3. Scheduled to begin on May 26. The tournament, scheduled to start soon is one of India’s premier domestic franchise-based T20 leagues and promises high-octane action and fierce competition.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik made the announcement via a press conference held in Mumbai in the presence of Rohit Sharma and members of both the Apex Council and the League Governing Council along with team operators. MCA also announced the addition of two new teams, welcoming Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd and Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment as the franchise operators. Rohit Sharma also unveiled the dazzling trophy of Season 3.

Organised by the MCA, the league returns after a six-year break and Season 3 has already received an overwhelming response with over 2800 player registrations, reflecting the league’s significant role as a vital platform for emerging cricket talent in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma, who rose from Mumbai’s iconic maidans to become India’s World Cup-winning captain, perfectly embodies the city’s rich cricketing legacy. His journey from local grounds to the global stage continues to inspire millions around the world and serves as a testament to the talent and spirit that define Mumbai cricket.

“We are proud to announce Rohit Sharma as the face of the T20 Mumbai League. His remarkable achievements and journey reflects the core values of Mumbai cricket—grit, determination, hard work, and ambition. His association with the league will not only inspire aspiring cricketers but also elevate the league’s stature. We are equally excited to welcome two new franchise operators to the T20 Mumbai League family. With growing interest from stakeholders, our goal is to provide an even larger platform for Mumbai’s talented players and build India’s next cricket heroes,” commented MCA President Ajinkya Naik.