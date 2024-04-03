'Mayank Yadav for T20WC': Fans Echo as Speedster bowls LSG to win over RCB

Hyderabad: The talk of the town, right-arm fast bowler Mayank Yadav, yet again guided Lucknow SuperGiants to another win, this time by flattening Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s formidable batting line-up. The Lightning pacer picked up three crucial wickets against RCB, including the wickets of the hard-hitting Australian pair of Glenn Maxwell (2) and Cameron Green (1) in quick succession, to help LSG register a 28-run victory at Bengaluru.

In just his second IPL match, Mayank, 21, collected his second 'Player of the Match' award, becoming the first Indian cricketer to do so in the tournament’s history. Looking at his pace and accuracy, former cricketers are already excited to see the youngster playing in the blue jersey for India soon.

Mayank Yadav has picked six wickets in his first two IPL appearances and currently ranks second on the list of Purple Cap holders. In match number 15 of IPL 2024 between LSG and RCB, Mayank broke his own IPL record by bowling at a pace of 156.7 kmph. According to IPL data, Yadav is the fastest bowler in the IPL in 2024.

Following his second consecutive match-winning performance, fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to urge him to be included in India's T20 World Cup squad, which will be played in June of this year.

A user on X, said, "Mayank Yadav spell vs RCB 4-14-3 ball by ball. Do you want to see Fast & Furious Mayank Yadav in the India of T20 World Cup squad."

"You need to take Mayank Yadav seriously, you can say first match performance was fluke but this time he has performed in the ChinnaSwamy. ChinnaSwamy is a bowler's graveyard and he made it a batsman's graveyard. We need him in the T20 World Cup, he can be the biggest weapon. Pace might be common but pace with this line and length is unreal. This kid is a serious player and you need him at any cost," another user wrote.

"Take Mayank Yadav to the T20 World Cup, and then the Australia Tour. This is the most exciting a pacer from India has been since Bumrah, a fan posted on X.

It fills me with immense pride to witness #MayankYadav's journey to becoming today's IPL sensation! Moreover, it's heartening to see Delhi emerging as a breeding ground for fast bowlers, with talents like Harshit Rana and Mayank following in the footsteps of Ishant and Navdeep. Sending my best wishes to Mayank for an even brighter future ahead," Siddharth Sahib Singh, Secretary, DDCA said after Mayank Yadav's impressive performance vs RCB.