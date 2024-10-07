IND vs BAN First T20I: Mayank Yadav Becomes Third Indian Bowler To….

Gwalior: India’s young gun Mayank Yadav was handed a debut against Bangladesh in the first T20I and he bowled an impressive spell in the fixture. The pacer scripted history becoming the third Indian bowler to bowl a maiden in his first over on T20I debut. Earlier, Ajit Agarkar and Arshdeep Singh had achieved the same feat.

Former Indian pacer, Agarkar had first reached the milestone in a T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006. He bowled a maiden over in the debut fixture and set the tone for India’s bowling attack. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep did the same during his debut against England in 2022 at the Southhampton.

In the fixture against Bangladesh, Mayank joined the elite club by bowling an impactful over. He then picked his maiden T20I dismissal in his second over by dismissing Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah with a 146.1 KPH delivery.

Mayank first made waves during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 while featuring for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). His explosive pace and knack for bowling between the wickets caught the attention of cricket fans in the country.

However, his stint in the tournament was cut short due to an injury but despite the setback, his performances were good enough to garner the attention of selectors.

India bundled out Bangladesh on a total of 127 with Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy taking three wickets each. The hosts then chased the target with seven wickets in hand. Hardik Pandya was the top run-scorer with unbeaten 39 runs from 16 deliveries.