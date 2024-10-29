Australian Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade Retires; Moves Into Coaching Role

Hyderabad: Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter has drawn curtains on his international career after playing for 13 years and across 225 fixtures. He will now join Australia's coaching staff for the upcoming tour T20I series against Pakistan and will be with the group for the ODI series starting next week as well.

Wade, who has played 36 Test matches, 97 One-Day Internationals and 92 T20 Internationals for Australia will continue playing in the domestic cricket and leagues. He will continue playing for Tasmania in white-ball cricket and will feature for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

Wade played a key role for Australia in their maiden T20 World Cup run in 2021. His knock of 41 runs of 17 deliveries against Pakistan in the semi-final was the finest from him and it played a vital role in helping the team ensure a victory.

"I'm officially retiring," Wade told cricket.com.au.

"It's been an ongoing discussion for pretty much every tour or every World Cup that I've been on in the last three or four years. It's been a really fluent conversation that I've had with George (Bailey, chief selector) and Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald) over the last six months or since the last World Cup finished.”

Wade has been coaching Tasmanian youth and second XI sides during the winter and the role might help him in his new coaching stint.

“Coaching has been on my radar over the last few years and thankfully some great opportunities have come my way, for which I am very grateful and excited," he stated.