Big Relief For Matthew Kuhnemann; ICC Clears Him Over Suspected Bowling Action

Hyderabad: Australian spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has got big relief from the International Cricket Council (ICC). He was reported for an illegal bowling action during the second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka. However, his action is now cleared by the governing body in world cricket. The left-arm spinners’s action was adjudged to be legal and the left-arm spinners will continue to bowl in international cricket.

The 28-year-old underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane. In the bowling assessment, it was revealed that the elbow extension was within the permitted limit of a 15-degree level of tolerance.

Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager National Teams, Ben Oliver revealed the update in an official statement.

“We are pleased for Matt that this matter is now resolved. It has been a challenging period for Matt however he has carried himself exceptionally well," he said.

“He has had the full support of Australian cricket and he can now move forward to the next phase of his international career with great confidence.”

Kuhnemann starred in Australia’s Test series win over Sri Lanka by 2-0 in the ICC World Test Championship where he picked 16 wickets. The left-arm spinner made his Test debut for the national side in 2023 and has scalped 25 wickets for the Aussie side so far. The ICC allows a 15-degree flex in their bowling arm and anything beyond the permissible limit is deemed to be illegal. He will be available for the selection for the three-match Test series in the West Indies across June and July.