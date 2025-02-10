South Africa's Matthew Breetzke Scripts World Record On His ODI Debut

Lahore: Rising sensation Matthew Breetzke played a scintillating 150 runs inning against New Zealand at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday, February 10, 2025, to become the player with the highest individual score by a debutant in the history of ODI cricket. Breeztke became the only player to score 150 runs on ODI debut.

Breetzke, who earned name and recognition through his fantastic performances in the SA20 league, smashed a century on his ODI debut to join the likes of Colin Ingram (124 vs Zimbabwe), Reeza Hendricks (102 vs Sri Lanka), and Temba Bavuma (113 vs Ireland), becoming the fourth South African achieving the feat.

Breetzke amassed 150 runs off just 148 balls at a strike rate of 101.35. His innings was laced with 11 fours and five sixes. He reached his hundred in 128 balls, displaying his skills and great temperament against both, spin and pace and then took only 19 balls to score the next 50 runs. He was dismissed by Matt Henry.

The right-hand batter held his fort despite losing his skipper Temba Bavuma early on. He stitched crucial 97 and 131-run partnerships with Jason Smith and Wiaan Mulder respectively to help his side post a commendable 304-run total on the board. The hallmark of his innings was his ability to score square of the wicket - where he hit more than a third of his runs (58).

Before this match, the 26-year-old Breetzke had scored only one hundred under his kitty in List A cricket. He has racked up 1,583 runs from 58 matches at an average of 29.86 with 10 half-centuries and a solitary fifty.