Exclusive | Game against GM Ding Liren will be a Challenge: D Gukesh's Coach Vishnu Prasanna

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Vishnu Prasanna, a long-time trainer of GM D Gukesh, on Tuesday expressed happiness over the youth winning the FIDE Candidates Chess Championship held in Canada.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prasanna said, "I am very happy and elated that he has achieved this great feat at this young age of 17. He has created a new record and has become the youngest player to become a World Chess Championship Challenger. So I am very happy and excited for his future."

17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh from Chennai played 14 matches and scored 9 points. Gukesh also became the second player to win the Candidates tournament after legendary Chess player Viswanathan Anand. He is set to face China's GM Ding Liren in the World Chess Champions, which will be held later in the year.

The coach revealed that there is an entire team that supports Gukesh. "He works with me and another Chess academy and a GM from Poland. All of us have a role, which we fulfill and try to work on various parts of the game for Gukesh and provide what is necessary for him. For the Candidates, we discussed the players, and what to do regarding their style of play and how to stay in good shape mentally and so far it has been good."

The coach feels that the game against GM Ding Liren will be a challenge. "It will be a very challenging event and Gukesh has a few months to prepare for it and the one good thing is that Gukesh keeps improving at a rapid pace. He is a different player than he was in January. He is growing very quickly," added Prasanna.

Prasanna said he was optimistic about Gukesh's chances. "Over the next few months, we will strategise, prepare and try to work on his weaknesses and improve whatever strengths he has," quipped Prasanna. The coach said that if the event happens in Chennai, Gukesh will be comfortable.