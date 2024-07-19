Every Great Player Started As A Beginner: Viswanathan Anand Conveys Inspiring Message Ahead Of International Chess Day

Hyderabad: Chess maestro Viswanathan Anand gave an inspiring message to youth ahead of International Chess Day. In a letter provided to ETV Bharat by Anand, the legend of the sport wrote that mastery over anything is acquired only by hard work. Also, he told youth to embrace every challenge and learn from every game.

"On this International Chess Day, I extend my warmest wishes to you. Chess is not just a game, it is a journey of endless possibilities, learning, and self-discovery. As you celebrate this day, I would like to share with you some moments from my own journey that I hope will inspire you,” he wrote.

“When I was barely seven, my family moved to Manila, and it was there that I found myself in the midst of a vibrant chess culture. My mother, who was instrumental in nurturing my interest in chess, diligently sought out chess clubs and opportunities for me to play. Despite the initial challenges, her persistence paid off, and I was soon participating in weekend tournaments,” he said.

“I have played many chess games in my childhood, and while not all were successful, I have never worried or hesitated to try again. These experiences taught me the value of perseverance, the importance of studying past games, and the necessity of continuous learning," added the 54-year-old Grandmaster, who resides in Chennai.

"Remember, every great player started as a beginner, and the path to mastery is paved with hard work, dedication, and a love for the game. So, embrace every challenge, learn from every game, and always strive to be better," he added.

On the occasion of International Chess Day, the five-time world champion will gift chess boards signed with his autograph to students in Tamil Nadu. With awesome performances on the global stage, Anand started a legacy in Indian chess which inspired budding youngsters to take the sport as a profession. Anand won the World Championship for the first time in 2000 and that started an influx of quality chess players in the country.

What is International Chess Day

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) celebrates World Chess Day on July 30 annually after its foundations in Paris in 1924. The idea to celebrate the day was presented by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). International Chess Day is celebrated to promote the sport and show appreciation for it. FIDE often celebrates the day with various chess activities on the occasion. More often the events are held online and many internet users participate in them.