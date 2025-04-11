Boxing Legend Mary Kom Reportedly Parts Ways With Husband K Onler After Massive Financial Blow

Hyderabad: Boxing legend Mary Kom is reportedly facing turbulent times in her life. According to a report by Hindusthan Times, the couple seems to be headed for a divorce and have been living separately for a while. The issues between the duo popped up after Onler was defeated in the Manipur elections, where they spent around 2-3 crore in election campaigning. But the defeat in the election had severe repercussions on their relationship, and the tension escalated between the two.

According to the report, Mary has moved to their Faridabad House and will have four children while her husband is residing in Delhi.

"Mary moved to Faridabad with their (four) children, while Onler has been living in Delhi with some family members," a source close to the couple told the paper. "Their differences escalated after the elections. Mary was reportedly unhappy about the financial losses - around INR 2-3 crores - incurred during the campaign and (the fact) that he lost."

The report further adds that Onler wasn’t keen on contesting elections, but Mary requested him to do so, and he obliged to it. However, things between the two got worse after defeat, and the disagreement between the two turned serious.

"It was Mary's idea. He didn't want to contest and had warned her that Manipur's political landscape was volatile at the time," the paper quoted a source as saying. "After the defeat, things worsened. Their usual marital disagreements turned serious, and Mary moved into her Faridabad house with the kids."

Mary Kom, a six-time World Champion and Olympic medalist, married Onler in 2005. Two years later, they had twin sons and another son was born in 2013. The couple adopted a daughter in 2018.