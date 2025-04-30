Mary Kom Breaks Silence On Her Divorce And Affair Rumours; Here’s What She Said

Hyderabad: Indian Olympic medal-winning boxer Mary Kom confirmed through an official statement released by her advocate that she and her husband Karung Onkholer had got divorced on December 20, 2023. The announcement comes in the middle of the ongoing speculations linking Kom to her business associate Hitesh Choudhary. In her post on social media, the Indian pugilist denied having any extramarital affair and stated that her separation from her husband was mutual and they have been living separately for nearly two years.

“In the light of these speculative and incorrect media reports, I wish to issue the following clarifications: Ms. M.C. Mary Kom and Mr. Onkholer (Onler) Kom are no longer married and they have finalized their divorce by mutual consent under KOM CUSTOMARY LAW on December 20 2023, in the presence of both family members and leaders of the clan as the adjudicating authorities." the statement from Mary Kom’s advocate read.

“The rumours regarding my client’s relationship involvement with Mr. Hitesh Choudhary or being in a relationship with another boxer’s husband are categorically denied and should not be propagated by any media platform.”

Earlier, there have been reports that Kom parted her ways with K Onler after he suffered a defeat in the Manipur elections. Reportedly, the duo had spent around 2-3 crores in the election campaign. The defeat in the election had severe repercussions on their relationship, and the tension escalated between the two.

The report also mentioned that Onler wasn’t keen on contesting elections, but Mary requested him to do so, and he obliged to it. However, things between the two got worse after defeat, and the disagreement between the two turned serious.