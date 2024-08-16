ETV Bharat / sports

SA20 Auction Dates Announced, Know Bidding Rules, Venue, Players, Teams; One Indian To Feature In League

Hyderabad: SA20 League Commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith is thrilled with the exceptional talent that will feature in Season 3 of South Africa’s premier T20 competition, beginning on January 9, 2025. With the franchises confirming their retained and pre-signed players, Smith highlighted his confidence in the strong squads assembled for the upcoming season and ahead of the player auction in Cape Town on October 1.

"In the first two seasons, world-class cricket in front of capacity crowds has positioned SA20 as one of the Tier 1 franchise leagues on the global circuit. With international stars like Dinesh Karthik, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Johnny Bairstow, Devon Conway, Zak Crawley, Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz committing to their respective SA20 teams, the hard work that the League and franchises have put in to create a world-class experience has paid off and we thank everyone involved for their monumental efforts," said Smith.

"To have the calibre of international players joining local heroes like Aiden (Markram), KG (Rabada) and Heinrich (Klassen) sets up an explosive season. We are also incredibly proud of all the domestic players who have been retained by the teams, including the majority of the rookies who have been incorporated as fully-contracted players for Season 3."

Following the conclusion of the pre-signing and retention window there will be a total of 13 picks for the franchises to make at the Auction in Cape Town on October 1, 2024. In addition to this, each franchise will also need to select their Season 3 Rookie while three of the franchises still have a wildcard to announce before December 30.